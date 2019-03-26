Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur in a film together? Kriti Sanon responds (watch video)

Kriti Sanon’s latest release Luka Chuppi did wonders at the box office and it is one of her best performances. This rom-com had the audience laughing out loud with its impeccable star cast and their comic timings. She is undoubtedly one of the prettiest and talented actresses in today’s age. Be it her fashion skills, or her dancing, she has managed to floor quite a lot of people with her talent. During the promotions of Luka Chuppi, Kriti got in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama and in a fun Twitter session, a fan asked her if the fans will see her and her sister Nupur doing a movie any time soon?

Kriti Sanon replied, “That will be exciting. I mean, I haven’t come across a script like that yet. But, if that happens, it is going to be like a dream that you know maybe I sometimes see. If that happens, it will be great and it’s going to be a fantastic thing. It will be a film that I will never forget!” Those who follow Kriti ardently on social media, know that her bond with Nupur is just precious and the sibling’s duo share an amazing relationship. Their posts on social media are straight up aww-dorable.

Check out the video.

On the work front, Kriti has two big movies lined up; one of them being Panipat – The Great Betrayal, opposite Arjun Kapoor and the other one being Arjun Patiala, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. While Panipat is a period drama, Arjun Patiala is a comedy film. Kriti also rubbished the rumours of Arjun Patiala being a rom-com.

