Ever since its inception, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has grabbed the attention of fans. Be it celebrating the birthday of the leading lady or treating fans with fresh stills from the sets, the creators make sure to keep the audience updated. That being said, here is a new update related to the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast: Salman Khan welcomes boxer Vijender Singh on board with a fresh BTS pic

Indian professional boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh is all set to mark his acting debut with KKBKKJ. Bhai himself has made it Insta official. For the unversed, October 29 marks the birthday of Singh. Grabbing the right opportunity to introduce the new cast member of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman took to his social media handle and shared a BTS picture featuring the birthday boy.

In the caption, Bhaijaan wrote, “Happy bday hamare boxer bhai,” and tagged Singh’s official Instagram handle. He also added, “welcome on board”. The photo also featured the rest of the cast members including Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal. In response, Vijender shared the same photo on his feed and expressed his gratitude towards Bhai’s token of love.

Within a couple of hours, the image broke the internet, and many of Khan’s fans welcomed Vijender while writing birthday wishes for him in the comments section.

Giving details about the release of the film, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Before Tiger 3, Salman is all set to be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. This film, too, has been pushed ahead. And it is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be out on April 21, that is, Eid 2023. It’s a complete family entertainer and ideal to be out on such a big festival.”

