comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.02.2023 | 12:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kirti Kulhari confirms Khichdi 2; promises sequel will be “tastier, spicier  and funnier”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kirti Kulhari confirms Khichdi 2; promises sequel will be “tastier, spicier  and funnier”

en Bollywood News Kirti Kulhari confirms Khichdi 2; promises sequel will be “tastier, spicier  and funnier”

13 years after the release of Khicadi: The Movie, actress Kirti Kulhari confirmed its sequel; gives its shooting update. Deets inside.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kirti has begun shooting for Khichdi 2 in Mumbai. She is returning to the mad world of Khichdi and the oddball shenanigans of the Parekh family—led by Himanshu, Hansa, Babuji and Praful. Released in 2010, Khichdi: The Movie has a cult following and is still loved as one of the funniest films of the era. Parminder's chemistry with the goofy but golden-hearted Himanshu (played by Jamnadas Majhetia) was one of the highlights of the mad comedy. 

Kirti Kulhari confirms Khichdi 2; promises sequel will be "tastier, spicier  and funnier"

Kirti Kulhari confirms Khichdi 2; promises sequel will be “tastier, spicier  and funnier”

Talking about the sequel, Kirti Kulhari says, “Khichdi 2 is finally happening and it's going to be a hilarious ride! I have so many memories from the first film, from shooting the song 'Chal Chal Bhonsle Market' with JD to doing all the crazy comedy scenes. I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me. I have realised over the years what a massive fan-following Khichdi has, especially among kids and families. I am often asked why I don't do comedies anymore so it's lovely to return to the genre with this sequel. This Khichdi will be tastier, spicier  and funnier than before.”

Besides Khichdi 2, Kirti will also be seen in her debut production Nayeka. She has an incredible lineup in 2023. The actress, who also turned producer last year, is currently attending the Berlin International Film Festival.

Alos Read: Human grabs a spot in top 10 most-watched Hindi shows; elated Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari celebrate the milestone

More Pages: Khichdi - The Movie Box Office Collection , Khichdi - The Movie Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Multiplexes request Producers Guild of India…

Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar as…

Gurmeet Choudhary to headline Hotstar…

Karan Johar refutes reports about signing a…

Amazon Prime Video decides to defer the…

Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification