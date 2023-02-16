Kirti has begun shooting for Khichdi 2 in Mumbai. She is returning to the mad world of Khichdi and the oddball shenanigans of the Parekh family—led by Himanshu, Hansa, Babuji and Praful. Released in 2010, Khichdi: The Movie has a cult following and is still loved as one of the funniest films of the era. Parminder's chemistry with the goofy but golden-hearted Himanshu (played by Jamnadas Majhetia) was one of the highlights of the mad comedy.

Kirti Kulhari confirms Khichdi 2; promises sequel will be “tastier, spicier and funnier”

Talking about the sequel, Kirti Kulhari says, “Khichdi 2 is finally happening and it's going to be a hilarious ride! I have so many memories from the first film, from shooting the song 'Chal Chal Bhonsle Market' with JD to doing all the crazy comedy scenes. I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me. I have realised over the years what a massive fan-following Khichdi has, especially among kids and families. I am often asked why I don't do comedies anymore so it's lovely to return to the genre with this sequel. This Khichdi will be tastier, spicier and funnier than before.”

Besides Khichdi 2, Kirti will also be seen in her debut production Nayeka. She has an incredible lineup in 2023. The actress, who also turned producer last year, is currently attending the Berlin International Film Festival.

