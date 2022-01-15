Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with the film Dhobi Ghat over a decade ago. Currently, the filmmaker is working on her second directorial. Reportedly, Rao kick-started the shoot of her second directorial last weekend in a town near Pune.

According to reports in Mid-Day, Kiran Rao's second film will be a drama-comedy as opposed to Dhobi Ghat which was dubbed as an arthouse film. Kiran's ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan will be producing the venture. As per reports, the film is dubbed to be a massy entertainer and Aamir instantly agreed to come on board as producer after the script was narrated to him.

As per reports, the film is written by Biplab Goswami with a screenplay by Sneha Desai, and the story revolves around three characters. Sparsh Shrivastav of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega fame, Pratibha Rant of Qurbaan Hua fame, and 15-year-old Nitanshi Goel will be playing the three leads in the film.

The first schedule of the film will go on till January 20 and the film will be shot across different towns in Maharashtra. Rao plans on wrapping the shoot of the film by April. Composer Ram Sampath and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya will also be working on this project

ALSO READ: ‘Is Aamir Khan your relative?’ Ira Khan reacts to a comment by Instagram user on pictures with her father

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.