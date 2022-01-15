Applause Entertainment, one of the key content providers in the Indian entertainment industry, are the producers of a documentary entitled Beyond The Star on Salman Khan that won’t only be comprehensive and revealing , but will also contain rare never-seen pictures and visuals from Salman’s childhood.

A source close to the projects reveals, “It’s going to be a one-point contact source for everything Salman’s fans always wanted to know but didn’t know where to ask.”

Those who are expected to speak on and about Salman include his father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, his co-stars (from Bhagyashree to Disha Patni, all barring one) directors-producers Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai and Prabhu Dheva.

“Almost everybody who has worked with Salman wants to speak about him. People like Himesh Reshamiyya and Kamal Khan (the singer) who owe their career to Salman will also be featured,” the source adds.

