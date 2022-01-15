comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.01.2022 | 11:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Salman Khan’s documentary Beyond The Star will present rare footage on the superstar

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Applause Entertainment, one of the key content providers in the Indian entertainment industry, are the producers of a documentary entitled Beyond The Star on Salman Khan that won’t only be comprehensive and revealing , but will also contain rare never-seen pictures and visuals from Salman’s childhood.

Salman Khan’s documentary Beyond The Star will present rare footage on the superstar

A source close to the projects reveals, “It’s going to be a one-point contact source for everything Salman’s fans always wanted to know but didn’t know where to ask.”

Those who are expected to speak on and about Salman include his father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, his co-stars (from Bhagyashree to Disha Patni, all barring one) directors-producers Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai and Prabhu Dheva.

“Almost everybody who has worked with Salman wants to speak about him. People like Himesh Reshamiyya and Kamal Khan (the singer) who owe their career to Salman will also be featured,” the source adds.

Also Read: Court refuses Salman Khan’s plea for interim order against his neighbour in Panvel for allegedly making defamatory statements

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Masaba Gupta announces tie-up with Aditya…

Court refuses Salman Khan’s plea for interim…

Rubina Dilaik tests positive for Covid-19…

Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Erica Fernandes…

Pushpa: The Rise delivers 100% profit;…

Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification