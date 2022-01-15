Fashion designer Masaba Gupta will be collaborating with India's leading fashion company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to create fashion-focussed on gen-next. Masaba, who owns the fashion line ‘House of Masaba’, took to her Instagram handle to share the news of the collaboration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masab revealed that the partnership aims to create a young, aspirational, and digital-led portfolio that plays across the affordable luxury segment in fashion, beauty, and accessory categories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)



"As a young, homegrown brand I am delighted to partner with ABFRL to further solidify the House of Masaba into a 360-degree global lifestyle brand of the future. Inspired by the ever-evolving, India-Proud Gen Z consumer, the brand will introduce multiple product extensions bringing Cosmetics, Personal Care, Athleisure & Home Decor to its portfolio. With this partnership, I also look forward to creating immersive experiences for our target audience, that is already engaged in virtual mediums today and is driving the industry's evolution to the Metaverse," Masaba said in a statement while announcing the partnership.

Meanwhile, ABFRL announced that it will acquire 51 per cent, majority shareholding in the brand Masaba for a cash consideration of Rs. 90 crore. "Brand Masaba will be scaled predominantly through the digital direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel, leveraging its strong connect with younger and digitally influenced consumers," according to a joint statement.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta exudes queen like aura in an all-black outfit!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.