Karishma Tanna to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera on February 5

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Varun Bagnera. Varun is a real estate businessman by profession and is based in Mumbai. The duo got engaged earlier this year on November 12 in an intimate affair. The low-key engagement was only attended by their family members and close friends.

According to a report by a tabloid, Varun and Karishma will tie the knot on February 5 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding rituals will begin a day prior to the wedding (February 4). The day prior to the wedding will host Mehendi in the afternoon and sangeet in the evening. While the wedding day (February 4) will begin with the Haldi ceremony and will be followed by Pheras. Apart from that, the couple will host a reception for their friends on February 6.

While an official announcement of the wedding is still pending, reports also suggests that Karishma has been tight-lipped about her wedding details and doesn’t want any undue attention on her personal life. She wants it to be an all family and friends’ affair.

ALSO READ:Karishma Tanna gets engaged to boyfriend Varun Bangera

