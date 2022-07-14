Reality star and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian will soon be a mom of two. The 38-year-old The Kardashians star and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate; the baby was conceived before his cheating scandal

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the representative told PEOPLE media portal. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The surrogate was already pregnant before the NBA player's cheating scandal surfaced last December. In January, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. In his Instagram story, he wrote, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He, at the time, had apologised to The Kardashians star saying, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were an on-again, off-again couple for several years starting from 2016. They welcomed their daughter True in 2018. Thompson has a 5-year-old son Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

