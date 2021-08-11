Come what may, Kannada superstar Yash’s long-awaited sequel to the 2018 global blockbuster KGF, won’t release on the OTT platform. As the release date keeps getting pushed ahead, there is no clear or even hazy indication of when audiences especially in the North would return to theatres.

Says a source very close to Yash, “They are getting extremely tempting offers to break their theatre-only resolve.” Though the source won’t talk numbers, I have it from a very reliable source that KGF Chapter 2 has received a lucrative offer from a major streaming platform for a digital premiere.

“However there is no way Yash will let down his fans by releasing KGF 2 on the digital platform. If push comes to shove, they will release the South Indian version in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil first and the Hindi version later when audiences in North India show an inclination to return to theatres,” says the source close to Yash.

To turn down such an exorbitant offer from the digital platform is not easy, especially when the KGF producers know getting bums on the seats in theatres would be very difficult for at least another year. However Yash is a diehard fan of his fans. Having made the commitment to release the film in theatres only there is no way Yash would backtrack, no matter what the temptation.

Yash once told me, “No matter how long we have to wait we will wait to release KGF 2 in theatres only. If the audience can wait, so can we.”

