Filmfare Award awardee and director Amar Kaushik is known for directing hit movies like Stree and Bala. He was supposed to make his directorial debut back in 2017 with a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga with actors John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao. But the film was put off as the lead actor John backed quit the film followed by the producers who also opted out of the project. The director also got engaged in creating other movies and achieved recognition with horror-comedy Stree in 2018.

Amar Kaushik is longing to again release his shelved debut movie again but with a fresh cast and crew. According to the sources, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are all set to play the lead in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. The movie has been revived and written by Siraj Ahmed of Netflix's web series Ray fame to suit the situation of current times.

Though Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga was supposed to be directed by Amar Kaushik but he has now decided to produce it instead and Ajay Singh has been given a chance to direct it who is known for Amazon Prime's horror-comedy Shaitaan Haveli. Amar Kaushik is gearing up to co-produce it with his constant associate Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Yami Gautam will next be seen in LOST, A Thursday, Bhoot Police, Raat Baaki, Oh My God 2, and Dasvi. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal has Kaneda, Mili, and Nakhrewali in his kitty. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a suspense thriller and will be based on the story of a diamond theft. The new cast and crew have been roped in for the movie and the filming is reported to commence soon.

