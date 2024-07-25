roduced by BBC Studios and helmed by the talented duo of Srijit Mukherjee and Rohan Sippy, Shekhar Home promises to be a gripping saga filled with suspense and intrigue.

JioCinema Premium has unveiled the first look of its upcoming detective drama series, Shekhar Home, starring the enigmatic Kay Kay Menon in the lead role.

The teaser offers a glimpse of Menon embodying the persona of a sharp detective. Produced by BBC Studios and helmed by the talented duo of Srijit Mukherjee and Rohan Sippy, Shekhar Home promises to be a gripping saga filled with suspense and intrigue.

While details about the plot are still under wraps, the first look hints at Menon portraying a determined detective, possibly navigating the complexities of a challenging case. The series draws inspiration from the literary works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the mastermind behind the iconic Sherlock Holmes character. And Kay Kay Menon seems to be giving Desi Holmes.

Doyle's works have served as a foundation for countless detective stories, and Shekhar Home appears poised to carry the torch forward with a fresh Indian twist.

