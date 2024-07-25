In a growing trend of Indian beauty icons representing global luxury brands, Esha Gupta joins the illustrious league with her new role as the face of Tigre Milano, an esteemed Italian luxury brand. Following in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt for Gucci and Deepika Padukone for Cartier, Esha's association with Tigre Milano marks another significant milestone for Indian celebrities in the global luxury market.

Esha Gupta becomes the face of international luxury jewellery brand Tigre Milano

Tigre Milano is renowned for its rich, luxurious, yet aesthetic appeal. Its jewellery embodies a blend of exquisite craftsmanship and powerful design, making it a perfect match for Esha's sophisticated style. Each piece from Tigre Milano showcases intricate artistry, combining opulence with a timeless elegance that complements Esha's graceful presence.

Esha Gupta's affinity for elegant luxury is well-known. Her style and appreciation for refined aesthetics naturally align with Tigre Milano's philosophy. By becoming the face of this luxury jewellery brand, Esha not only highlights her impeccable taste but also brings a touch of Indian elegance to the global stage.

