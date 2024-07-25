comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 25.07.2024 | 7:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Esha Gupta becomes the face of international luxury jewellery brand Tigre Milano

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Esha Gupta becomes the face of international luxury jewellery brand Tigre Milano

en Bollywood News Esha Gupta becomes the face of international luxury jewellery brand Tigre Milano

Each piece from Tigre Milano showcases intricate artistry, combining opulence with a timeless elegance that complements Esha's graceful presence.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a growing trend of Indian beauty icons representing global luxury brands, Esha Gupta joins the illustrious league with her new role as the face of Tigre Milano, an esteemed Italian luxury brand. Following in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt for Gucci and Deepika Padukone for Cartier, Esha's association with Tigre Milano marks another significant milestone for Indian celebrities in the global luxury market.

Esha Gupta becomes the face of international luxury jewellery brand Tigre Milano

Esha Gupta becomes the face of international luxury jewellery brand Tigre Milano

Tigre Milano is renowned for its rich, luxurious, yet aesthetic appeal. Its jewellery embodies a blend of exquisite craftsmanship and powerful design, making it a perfect match for Esha's sophisticated style. Each piece from Tigre Milano showcases intricate artistry, combining opulence with a timeless elegance that complements Esha's graceful presence.

Esha Gupta's affinity for elegant luxury is well-known. Her style and appreciation for refined aesthetics naturally align with Tigre Milano's philosophy. By becoming the face of this luxury jewellery brand, Esha not only highlights her impeccable taste but also brings a touch of Indian elegance to the global stage.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta stuns in a traditional lehenga, exudes regal elegance

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

John Abraham's Vedaa release uncertain as…

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri starrer…

Shaan to perform on unused song from Kartik…

Raj & DK to announce premiere date of Varun…

Bigg Boss OTT 3: JioCinema's blunder hints…

Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani backed Boong…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification