Sunny Leone becomes brand ambassador of World Villas

Sunny Leone becomes brand ambassador of World Villas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Entrepreneur-actress Sunny Leone is taking leaps in the business world, and her recent achievement is proof. The actress has been appointed as the brand ambassador of an exclusive 51-acre property ‘World Villas’, which offers the residents a serene and luxurious lifestyle. Expressing excitement about the achievement, the ‘Quotation Gang’ actress said, “This is not just a property; it’s a community that epitomizes luxury and tranquility. The vision and attention to detail in every aspect of World Villas are truly inspiring, and I am excited to be a part of this journey."

“A home is more than just a structure; it's a place where you feel safe, cherished, and happy. World Villas embodies these qualities, providing a haven where families can grow and thrive. The attention to detail, from the luxurious interiors to the beautiful outdoor spaces, ensures that every resident feels special and well taken care of. I look forward to being a part of this wonderful community and helping others find their dream home here," she further added.

Currently, on the theatrical front, Sunny Leone is looking forward to the release of Quotation Gang, which sees her sharing the screen space with Jackie Shroff and Priyamani among others. Additionally, her film Kennedy was well-received by the audience at Cannes last year, and it is soon to hit the theatres. Beyond this, she also has an untitled Malayalam film under production and another film with Prabhudeva and Himesh Reshammiya in her kitty.

Also Read:  Sunny Leone starrer Quotation Gang begins its countdown to release, fans eagerly await her intense new role

