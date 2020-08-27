Katy Perry has given birth to her first child. The singer, who has been dating Orlando Bloom for a while now, announced her pregnancy on the launch day of her music video 'Never Worn White' from her upcoming album KP5. The singer and her fiance have welcomed their daughter on August 26.

The announcement was made via UNICEF and the couple released the first photo as both of them her holding their daughter's hand. They named her Daisy Love Bloom. The UNICEF tweet read, "Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy. We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. The actor already has a son from his first marriage with Miranda Kerr.

