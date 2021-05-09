Vijay Deverakonda's big Bollywood debut Liger might have been pushed for now, owing to Covid restrictions, but down South, he has signed on two big films - one each with Shiva Nirvana and Koratala Siva. Now, we hear that one of the projects will have Vijay romance a top Bollywood actress.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Katrina has been roped in to romance Vijay in the bilingual that is being planned as a pan India release. The films are being mounted on a huge scale. And with this, Katrina will now star in films with both the Vijays. She also has Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas with Vijay Setupathi lined up this year."

The makers wanted a top face to make it a more universal film. "Although it's a South film, it is being readied for an all India release and Katrina's presence will push the film up North. The details of the film are not known but it's a big one for Katrina." Apart from this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and the next instalment of the Tiger franchise.

