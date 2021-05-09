Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.05.2021 | 9:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Katrina Kaif to romance Vijay Deverakonda in his next bilingual

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vijay Deverakonda's big Bollywood debut Liger might have been pushed for now, owing to Covid restrictions, but down South, he has signed on two big films - one each with Shiva Nirvana and Koratala Siva. Now, we hear that one of the projects will have Vijay romance a top Bollywood actress.

Katrina Kaif to romance Vijay Deverakonda in his next bilingual

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Katrina has been roped in to romance Vijay in the bilingual that is being planned as a pan India release. The films are being mounted on a huge scale. And with this, Katrina will now star in films with both the Vijays. She also has Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas with Vijay Setupathi lined up this year."

The makers wanted a top face to make it a more universal film. "Although it's a South film, it is being readied for an all India release and Katrina's presence will push the film up North. The details of the film are not known but it's a big one for Katrina." Apart from this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and the next instalment of the Tiger franchise.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer directed by Sriram Raghavan delayed

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai to…

Revealed: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai to…

Hyderabad theatres won’t get a chance to…

Salman Khan apologises to theatre owners-…

SCOOP: Salman Khan and Zee renegotiate the…

Salman Khan to watch Radhe - Your Most…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification