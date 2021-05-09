Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.05.2021 | 9:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Makers of Liger postpone teaser release; assure that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a never seen before avatar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger was announced amid huge fanfare a few months ago. Karan Johar not only unveiled the title but also shared the release date. The makers were all set to release a power packed teaser of the film today i.e May 9. However, owing to the current situation in India, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the teaser.

Makers of Liger postpone teaser release; assure that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a never seen before avatar

In a joint statement by lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, they said, “During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for LIGER on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all. Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed.”

“Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that-we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we're healthy and strong as a country,” they added.


Meanwhile, two days back Bollywood Hungama had reported that the release of Liger has been postponed. A source informed us, "A lot of Liger is left to be shot. The team was in fact finishing shoots when the lockdown restrictions were announced in Mumbai. Now, given the situation all across the country, nobody knows when they can get back to shooting again. There's a lot of uncertainty over dates and the team is pretty sure that they won't be able to meet deadlines anymore. So the September release has been stalled for now."

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger release postponed; will release in 2022

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai to…

Revealed: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai to…

Hyderabad theatres won’t get a chance to…

Salman Khan apologises to theatre owners-…

SCOOP: Salman Khan and Zee renegotiate the…

Salman Khan to watch Radhe - Your Most…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification