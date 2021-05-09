Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger was announced amid huge fanfare a few months ago. Karan Johar not only unveiled the title but also shared the release date. The makers were all set to release a power packed teaser of the film today i.e May 9. However, owing to the current situation in India, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the teaser.

In a joint statement by lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, they said, “During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for LIGER on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all. Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed.”

“Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that-we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we're healthy and strong as a country,” they added.

In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. pic.twitter.com/JmPSvhch8Y — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 9, 2021



Meanwhile, two days back Bollywood Hungama had reported that the release of Liger has been postponed. A source informed us, "A lot of Liger is left to be shot. The team was in fact finishing shoots when the lockdown restrictions were announced in Mumbai. Now, given the situation all across the country, nobody knows when they can get back to shooting again. There's a lot of uncertainty over dates and the team is pretty sure that they won't be able to meet deadlines anymore. So the September release has been stalled for now."

