Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has announced the release date of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar in lead roles. The film arrives in theatres on October 7, 2022.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot to release on October 7, 2022; first poster unveiled

Along with the release date, Farhan Akhtar unveiled the first poster of the film. He wrote, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you."

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

