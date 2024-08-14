The highly anticipated promo of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been delayed, leaving fans disappointed and the industry wondering about the reasons behind the move. Initially, the promo was set to be attached to the Akshay Kumar – Vaani Kapoor multistarrer Khel Khel Mein, releasing on August 15. However, due to certain issues, the promo is not yet ready and will not be attached to the film as planned.

According to a source from the distribution sector, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has missed the perfect time for its promo. With Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa and Stree 2 releasing on August 15, it would have been an ideal opportunity to showcase the promo to a large audience. Unfortunately, the delay has resulted in a missed opportunity for the film's marketing team."

The source further confirmed that the promo has indeed been delayed, stating, "Yes, the promo is not ready yet, and it will not be attached to Khel Khel Mein as initially expected. The exact reason for the delay is unclear, but it's likely due to some technical or creative issues."

The delay has raised questions about the film's marketing strategy and the impact it may have on the film's overall performance. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the promo was expected to generate significant buzz. With the delay, the film's team will need to regroup and come up with a new plan to create excitement among fans.

However, adding a different perspective another source from the distribution sector revealed, "The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have apparently voluntarily delayed the promo release, as they want all attention to be focused solely on their film. With the immense craze surrounding Stree 2, they felt that attaching their promo to it would dilute its effectiveness. They want to create a separate buzz for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and not ride on the coattails of another film's success. It's a strategic move to ensure their promo gets the maximum attention and impact when it's finally released."

As the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 approaches, the delay in the promo has added to the suspense. Fans will have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan's performance in the film.

