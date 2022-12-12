comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.12.2022 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Salaam Venky Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vicky Kaushal walks out of Aanand L Rai’s next citing date issues

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After making films like Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Aanand L Rai was all set to venture into the world of a pure love story set against the backdrop of some action again. The filmmaker was in talks with Vicky Kaushal, who loved the script, and had agreed in principal to be a part of the film.

Vicky Kaushal walks out of Aanand L Rai's next citing date issues

Vicky Kaushal walks out of Aanand L Rai’s next citing date issues

"Everything was locked, and the paperwork was about to be done. However, when Aanand L Rai started working on the dates of the film, it was not in sync with Vicky's calendar. While Vicky wanted to start the shoot as early as possible, Aanand L Rai needed time for the pre-production, and to take the film on floors by summer," the source informed Bollywood Hungama.

After a series of discussions, permutations, and combinations, Vicky and Aanand L Rai have decided to part ways. "In summer, Vicky is hoping to start work on his ambitious Ashwathama with Aditya Dhar. He doesn't want to disturb the process of making this epic film and hence, decided to not be a part of the Aanand L Rai directorial," the source further informed.

Aanand L Rai is now back on the casting stage and is looking to cast someone from the younger lot of actors.

Also Read: On first anniversary, Vicky Kaushal dances for wife Katina Kaif; latter calls him “ray of light”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Director James Toback accused of sexual…

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer…

Shraddha Kapoor compliments a fan at the…

Sikandar Kher on playing Daulat in Aarya,…

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino to star Aditya…

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification