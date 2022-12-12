After making films like Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Aanand L Rai was all set to venture into the world of a pure love story set against the backdrop of some action again. The filmmaker was in talks with Vicky Kaushal, who loved the script, and had agreed in principal to be a part of the film.

Vicky Kaushal walks out of Aanand L Rai’s next citing date issues

"Everything was locked, and the paperwork was about to be done. However, when Aanand L Rai started working on the dates of the film, it was not in sync with Vicky's calendar. While Vicky wanted to start the shoot as early as possible, Aanand L Rai needed time for the pre-production, and to take the film on floors by summer," the source informed Bollywood Hungama.

After a series of discussions, permutations, and combinations, Vicky and Aanand L Rai have decided to part ways. "In summer, Vicky is hoping to start work on his ambitious Ashwathama with Aditya Dhar. He doesn't want to disturb the process of making this epic film and hence, decided to not be a part of the Aanand L Rai directorial," the source further informed.

Aanand L Rai is now back on the casting stage and is looking to cast someone from the younger lot of actors.

