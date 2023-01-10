Former kickboxer Andrew Tate is once again in controversy after his controversial tweet about environmental activist Greta Thunberg. In a video making rounds on the internet, he claimed that actress Karishma Sharma “hooked up” with him. Now Karishma's statement has come to the fore in this matter. While speaking of her side of the story, she not only called him a “liar,” but also stated that the two had a little chat and a drink, post which she blocked him on social media after he sent inappropriate messages to her.

Karishma Sharma refutes Andrew Tate’s claims of ‘hooking up’; calls him “liar” and “scumbag”

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Ujda Chaman actress asserted, “He is lying. We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested.”

Recalling meeting him in 2014 for the first time, Sharma said, “I happened to meet him at a party at a hotel in Mumbai. When you see a good-looking person, you talk to that person, and I got along with him. We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots.”

The actress further added, “That’s all that happened. (Next) His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate. So I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realised he is a creep and he constantly disses women and I didn’t like the way he spoke about them.”

Commenting on the video shared by the disgraced social media personality, the 29-year-old actress said, “It’s not a thing of shame if you ever hooked up with someone. I would be more than okay to (admit). After 6 years, out of nowhere, he posted this. It gave me a lot of anxiety as this (whatever Tate claims) never happened. I don’t know why people are looking at me with that eye of judgement. I have so many messages just saying ‘Oh Andrew Tate’, and I have nothing to do with this guy. Even my friends questioned me and that hurt more. There are people who are very snarky about it, like “Oh you are dating Andrew Tate,’ and it kind of hurts. It pinches you when your own people ask you. My heart just sank when my friend sent me that video.”

