One of India’s leading celebrity and brand collaboration agency, M5 Entertainment, has successfully added another feather to its cap. In its recent association with Drools, India’s leading dogs, and cat’s nutrition brand in India, the agency expedited the induction of Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face of drools, the pedigree, in India. This new collaboration will give the brand a huge impetus in the Indian market.

M5 Entertainment is an offering360-degree celebrity and brand fit services have been instrumental in identifying and building the right connect between celebrities and brands. Their services include celebrity endorsements, social media activations, and tie-ups with celebrities, talent management, OTT, and digital and film content. M5 is working with the best of brands and celebs in a short period.

Talking about the collaboration, Sonya V Kapoor, founder M5 Entertainment - Movie Studio, Talent Collaboration & Management Agency, said, said, “This is indeed great news for us, over the years we have delivered as per our client's strategic needs. M5 has always put forward the right talent and recommended the right choices to clients that meet their expectations while carefully considering the ambitions of the talent. COVID-19 has definitely impacted the way we do business, so it’s very important for us to choose a talent that enhances the client’s expectations and deliver on a promise. M5 is thrilled to collaborate with Drools for this project and look forward to successful future assignments along the journey.

Recent events have opened the gates for new potential collaboration into OTT platforms and Film Productions. This pandemic has offered a huge opportunity for M5 entertainment. Stay at home has become new normal and this has given a huge push to OTT platforms. A huge section of urban and rural audiences has already switched to OTT content. There is a hunger among talent to work on glocal content because its popularity has increased exponentially. The audience wants to see good content and talent, we are the bridge to this new hunger for quality entertainment, in fact some very exciting projects are already in the pipeline. added Amrita Mendonza, Partner & Director, M5 Entertainment.

Dr. Shashank Sinha, National Sales Director, Drools India said, “M5 Entertainment played a crucial role in bringing Kareena Kapoor Khan as our brand ambassador. The dedicated team at M5 understood our brand requirements and guided us through the whole process seamlessly while finalizing Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is a megastar, she shares a good connection with our targeted audience. And the fact that she loves our brand she will definitely establish our brand connect with people with pets. Her deep-rooted influence and connection will boost our brand in the future. She is the right fit for our brand and we strongly believe that her persona and positivity will resonate well with our consumers. We look forward to exciting times ahead.”

