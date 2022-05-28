For the first time in the history of the advertising and marketing world, a trailer is to be unveiled in the first inning and second strategic timeout of 2.30 mins on world television. The anticipation is raging so high among Indians that just like most of us and Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer Irfan Khan is as keen as mustard.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan request Aamir Khan to show the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha prior to release

After dodging Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Aamir Khan manages to escape Kareena Kapoor Khan's request this time. In the latest video shared by the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, the lead actor is seen escaping Kareena Kapoor's video call! To find out more about it, tap into the video -

Taking to his social media, Irfan Khan complained sarcastically, saying “Yaar goli diye jaaree kabse ????”. Replying to his tweet, Aamir says “29th May pakka @IrfanPathan Bhai. Promise. T20 finals 1st innings 2nd time out mein!”

29th May pakka @IrfanPathan Bhai. Promise ????

T20 finals 1st innings 2nd time out mein! — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 27, 2022

The team of the upcoming release is proactive with its promotion and is ready to go extensive with its campaign. Releasing a trailer during the IPL match is one of the unparalleled moves planned in history so far and that is why the anticipation of the film has been increasing day by day. The IPL finale, during the first innings and second strategic timeout on 29th May, will be hosted by Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

