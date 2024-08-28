Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally responded to the legal notice issued to her by the Madhya Pradesh High Court over her book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan DEFENDS “Pregnancy Bible” title in Madhya Pradesh HC: “No intentions to hurt”

In her reply to the notice, the actress objected to the petition that sought a ban on the sale of her book, claiming that the title "hurt the religious sentiments" of a community. Kareena's lawyers, Divya Krishna Billaiya and Nikhil Bhatt, stated that the actress had no intention of offending any religious beliefs.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter on September 10.

Kareena's lawyer, Divya Krishna Billaiya, categorically denied the allegations of hurting religious sentiments. She stated that the book was not intended to offend any community.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that in one of the posts to promote her book, Bebo wrote, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Earlier, social activist Christopher Anthony from Jabalpur had filed a petition against the book's title, arguing that the word "Bible" was disrespectful to the Christian community. He claimed that the Bible is a sacred text and comparing it to a pregnancy memoir was inappropriate.

Kareena's book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', was published in August 2021 and had initially gained popularity, even making it to the bestsellers list. However, the controversy surrounding its title led to a legal notice from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares heartfelt message on embracing motherhood: “Let them feed what they love and…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.