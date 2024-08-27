The show, currently in production, will continue to be set in Punjab and explore the depths of crime, human emotion and relationships.

Kohrra, the multiple award-winning, powerful crime drama series, a whodunnit set in Punjab that delved into the complexities of society is set to return for a second season. Season 1 of the show was lauded for its unique blend of crime, emotion and touching upon the human psyche with exceptional performances taking the story many notches higher. The narrative of the show and the web it spun captured audiences across the globe, receiving high praise and over 20 awards celebrating the show and its creators. Kohrra recently won the Best Series Award in Melbourne and closer to home, it swept categories like the Best Web Series, Best Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, etc at various awards shows.

Barun Sobti confirmed to return with second season of Kohrra, Mona Singh joins the cast: “Committed to telling stories that feel real”

This season also announces the entry of a new cast member, the hugely talented and loved, Mona Singh who has been part of shows like Kaala Paani, a crowd favourite celebrated for bringing heft to the roles she plays. Returning this season is Barun Sobti, appreciated for his nuanced portrayal of Garundi, a young police officer focused on doing the best he can on a murky murder investigation while navigating his dreams and dilemmas. This season will dive into another murder mystery with family dynamics, interpersonal secrets and the background of fog-filled Punjab at the helm.

Speaking to Netflix, Tanya Bami adds, “Kohrra has been a show that has been loved, lauded and has a cult following almost! Fans are eagerly awaiting season 2 and we are delighted to announce that we are soon going into production for the same. We are excited to go deeper into this unique, intriguing and complex world created by Sudip Sharma, Diggi & Gunjit. What makes this season even more exciting is that Sudip is donning many hats as showrunner, director and producer. Having Mona Singh join Barun Sobti helps take Kohrra to the wide fan base that Mona and Barun have. We are excited to take season 2 higher!”

Adding to it, Co-Creator and Showrunner Sudip Sharma shared, “Kohrra has been more than just a show for us—it’s a piece of our hearts. We’ve poured everything we have into this story, and seeing the love it has received is incredibly moving. It’s inspired us to come back with something even more powerful. We’re committed to telling stories that feel real, that reflect the lives of real people with rawness and authenticity, and that’s exactly what you’ll see in the new season on Netflix.”

The show will be directed by showrunner, producer and co-creator Sudip Sharma along with Faisal Rahman and produced by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions. This will be Sudip Sharma’s debut as a producer (Act Three Productions) and director.

