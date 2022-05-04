Earlier today, Karan Johar annoucned that his popular chat show Koffee With Karan has come to an end. The announcement came a week after speculative reports of the filmmaker coming back with season 7 in June. However, on Wednesday morning Karan announced that the show has come to an end. Well, it turns out it was just a dramatic effect for the real announcement. All the fans of that show can take a deep breath and rejoice as the show is not cancelled. The filmmaker will be returning with season 7 soon.

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan NOT cancelled, season 7 to stream on Disney+Hotstar

Hours after announcing that the show has been cancelled, Karan took to his Twitter handle to share yet another announcement. "Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said , “Delivering buzz-worthy content has always been the core of Disney+ Hotstar, and with signature shows like Koffee With Karan, we take this promise further by bringing the show exclusively to our digital audience. This will be the first time the popular chat show will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar - and it is an absolute honour for us to have ace producer-director Karan Johar host his iconic show on our platform and take the show’s impressive content to a large audience.”

Director and show anchor, Karan Johar said, “The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better.”

If you have been living under a rock and haven’t followed the latest in tinseltown, it is time to dive into guilty pleasures and subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar - the exclusive home to Koffee With Karan Season 7.

ALSO READ: It’s a false RUMOUR. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will NOT make a special appearance in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.