Aditi Rao Hydari has joined the list of actors owning a luxury German car. The actress recently purchased the AudiQ7 luxury SUV. The car is worth Rs.88.33 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Aditi Rao Hydari purchases Audi Q7 worth Rs. 88 lakh

Sharing the news, the automaker shared a post that read, “Congratulations @aditiraohydari on owning the versatile luxury SUV the all-new #AudiQ7 Audi Mumbai West wishes you many miles on this one. Welcome to the #Quattro family".

The German luxury SUV is a favourite among Bollywood celebrities and is available in India in two variants-Premium Plus and Technology. The Audi Q7 Premium Plus and technology variants are priced at Rs. 8o lakh and Rs. 88 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). It comes in various colour options like Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver. The interior of the SUV is available in Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.

Speaking about the powertrains, the new Audi Q7 gets power from a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI petrol engine which is paired with a 48 mild-hybrid system. The hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 340 hp of peak power and 500 Nm of torque.

