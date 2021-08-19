Today is World Photography Day and a brand that is known for its iconic imagery and has given us some of the best pictures from across the world has teased us with something special that they are launching. The brand seems to have teamed up with Karan Johar – the ace filmmaker for a project around photography and videography.

The film opens on a calm evening on a serene beach. We hear the sounds of waves gently crashing on the shore, seagulls cooing, and other ambient sounds. It's when the frame spans out and we see Karan Johar saying 'some sights take you places. 'The teaser then ends with Karan Johar mentioning 'Something inspiring, clicking soon. Stay tuned!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Geographic India (@natgeoindia)



The teaser has definitely left the audiences intrigued – with each wondering what this association could mean. One thing is for sure that National Geographic is all set to take its storytelling and photography game a notch higher with the famous filmmaker on board.

