Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.08.2021 | 1:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Bellbottom director Ranjit Tewari to kick off Rakshasudu remake Cinderella in the UK on August 20

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Almost a year after wrapping up Bellbottom, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Bellbottom starring alongside Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. Ahead of the theatrical release of his film, he and director Ranjit M Tewari are currently in the UK to kick off the Hindi remake of Rakshasudu. Tentatively titled Cinderella, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Bellbottom director Ranjit Tewari to kick off Rakshasudu remake Cinderella in the UK on August 20

Over a month ago, reports stated that Akshay Kumar will reportedly star in the project. Producer Koneru Satyanarayana has revealed that the actor indeed approached them for the film's rights for the Hindi remake. Now, the film will go on the floor on August 20.

Rakshasudu, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, is a story about Arun, a newly appointed police sub-inspector, who goes after a notorious serial killer who targets teenage girls. However, his mission soon comes at a terrible price.

Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the release of Bellbottom which is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. The film releases on August 19. Apart from this, he has Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan among others.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar calls Bellbottom producer Vashu Bhagnani a hero; says “Woh REAL LIFE ke Akshay Kumar hai”

More Pages: Mission Cinderella Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra comes on board as the…

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas roped in as the global…

SCOOP: Mahesh Babu rejects Hrithik Roshan's…

Priyanka Chopra sells two residential units…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification