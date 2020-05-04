Due to the ongoing pandemic, our lives have come to a halt, and the worst sufferers are the ones left without a home, livelihood and food. Like always, Bollywood stood united to gather as much help as possible. Last night, a one-of-its-kind virtual concert, I for India, took place, featuring the Who's Who of Bollywood. It was a fundraising initiative aimed at helping the needy as well as the front-line workers.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar to Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and more joined in, and the concert turned out to be a massive success and has managed to raise Rs 54 crores already. Karan Johar, one of the initiators of it, took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude. "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India," he wrote.



Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Arijit Singh, among other artists, also took part in the concert.