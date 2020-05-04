Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2020 | 2:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Karan Johar pens a note of thanks as I for India concert raises Rs 54 crores

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Due to the ongoing pandemic, our lives have come to a halt, and the worst sufferers are the ones left without a home, livelihood and food. Like always, Bollywood stood united to gather as much help as possible. Last night, a one-of-its-kind virtual concert, I for India, took place, featuring the Who's Who of Bollywood. It was a fundraising initiative aimed at helping the needy as well as the front-line workers.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar to Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and more joined in, and the concert turned out to be a massive success and has managed to raise Rs 54 crores already. Karan Johar, one of the initiators of it, took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude. "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India," he wrote.


Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Arijit Singh, among other artists, also took part in the concert.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification