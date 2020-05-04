Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana pens a touching tribute for the Handwara martyrs

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a recent counter-operation in Kashmir at Kupwara district's Handwara, four Indian army personnel along with a Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lived, with two terrorists also being killed. The internet is wholeheartedly condemning the attack, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who certainly has a way with words, penned a heartfelt poem in memory of the martys, and shared it on Twitter. '"देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है, है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है, परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है, शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है, उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है - पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं! (Every soldier of the country is so special, He will fight till the last breath, the family is into an imprisonment of happiness, the martyrs' mothers are into an infinite fast, their children are heard saying- dad is still with us)," he wrote. Needless to say, he was showered with appreciation in the comments section.


The actor, last night, was also a part of the I for India virtual concert that raised funds for the front-line workers and the needy and homeless ones.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar addresses Ayushmann Khurrana as Professor from Money Heist 

