One of 2021’s most successful Malayalam films Hridayam which featured the legendary Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead will be remade into Hindi by Karan Johar and Fox-Star studios (now Star studios.)

Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan in Hridayam remake?

And from what one hears, Karan intends to launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan in the Hridayam remake.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood , is just right for Ibrahim.”

In fact Karan was to launch Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan as well. But the project kept getting delayed and she ended up being launched by Abhishek Kapoor in Kedarnath. This time Karan will ensure that he gives the Khan scion the best possible launch.

