The COVID-19 cases on once again on the rise. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, star wives Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive for the coronavirus. While all four of them are home quarantined, their residences were sanitized by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation [BMC] and buildings have been sealed. While BMC usually seals the buildings if more than 5 cases are detected, as a precautionary measure, they have sealed all four buildings to contain the spread of the virus. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar's building has been sealed; his test came out negative.

A few days ago, the filmmaker hosted a house party in order to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As per reports, someone at the party was carrying the infection. Following Kareena, Amrita, Maheep and Seema's cases, those who came in contact with them were asked to get RT-PCR tests done. Karan's mother Hiroo Johar, along with 40 others in his building. were also tested including his 10 staff members.

Meanwhile, along with Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, their son Yohan has also tested positive along two more persons from the residence. Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC H-West, cited that they tested their staff members and other residents in the building. RT-PCR tests were conducted and they will keep the buildings sealed until results are out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Monday, took to her Instagram story to confirm the news that read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

