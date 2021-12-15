Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari will be released in China on January 7, 2022. Several Indian films have done business worth hundreds of crores in the neighbouring country. Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) directed by Nitesh Tiwari had collected more than Rs. 1000 crores at the China box office.

After Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari directed Chhichhore (2019) which was the second last film and the last theatrical release of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The film enjoyed great word of mouth, due to which it managed to collect Rs. 153.09 crore at the domestic box office. The film will now be released across 11,000 screens in over 100 cities of China.

Chhichhore will be the first Indian film to be released in China after the pandemic. The last Hindi film which was released in the neighbouring nation was the Akshaye Khanna-Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq (2017), on October 25, 2019.

Besides Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhore also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. It tells the story of a middle-aged divorcee who reunites with his college friends and ex-wife when his son tries to commit suicide after failing in his examinations.

