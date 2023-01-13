The Kapil Sharma Show, that has been tickling the ribs of audiences ever since its inception, has seen a multitude of stars gracing the couch to promote their film. With some of the biggest celebrities attending the show and showering their love on Kapil Sharma and other comedy artists, the recent episode was all about celebrating the fun kind of cinema – comedy films. As a part of the comedy directors’ special episode, attending the show was none other than filmmakers like Satish Kaushik and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee, Masti director Indra Kumar among others. And taking the opportunity, Kaushik also launched his forthcoming film Kaagaz 2 on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Satish Kaushik unveils the logo of his film Kaagaz 2 with Anees Bazmee and Indra Kumar

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik unveiled the logo of his highly-anticipated movie Kaagaz 2 on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. Satish Kaushik held this launch to mark the completion of the shooting of the film and unveiled the logo with filmmakers Anees Bazmee, Indra Kumar as well as the show’s members Archana Puran Singh & Kapil Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)



Talking about Kaagaz 2, the film is the second part of the Kaagaz franchise and tells the story of a common man fighting the system whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies. The film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Satish Kaushik & Neena Gupta.

Coming to The Kapil Sharma Show, it airs on Sony Entertainment Network and features an ensemble cast of actors and comedians along with the main host, Kapil Sharma.

Also Read: Kiara Advani shares how she convinced her parents to join Bollywood, it has a major connection with Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.