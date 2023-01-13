Actor Randeep Hooda was recently hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. The actor was injured few days back and rushed to the hospital immediately, he is been advised complete bed rest for now.

Randeep Hooda faints while horse riding, rushed to hospital after severe injuries

Last year Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for Radhe, with Salman Khan, for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery on his right leg. The surgery happened during the shoot of his series Inspector Avinash. Randeep had also posted pictures from the hospital to keep his fans updated with his health developments.

Now, the actor was drastically losing weight for Savarkar for a long time. While during the promotions of his recently released Netflix original CAT, the dedicated actor went easy on his diet. As soon as he was back on the sets of Savarkar to fit in the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he went back to follow a strict and maintained diet, making skin-deep efforts to do justice to the role.

It was during horse riding when Randeep fainted. As per reports, since he has already lost 22 kilos for his role, there is hardly any muscle left around his knee due to which the fall had a major impact on his knee and leg. The actor injured his left leg which may reportedly require surgery.

The actor received much praise for his remarkable performance in his recent outing with Netflix Original series CAT. The show was the most streamed show on Netflix, but what was more appealing is the kind of character Randeep brings to the table. On the other hand, Swantraya Veer Savarkar's next schedule is supposed to begin in February.

Meanwhile, Randeep is currently undergoing treatment and we are yet to get a further update on him.

