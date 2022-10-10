After sharing antisemitic posts on social media, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, has had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following a series of antisemitic posts.

Kanye West’s social media accounts get restricted following backlash over antisemitic posts

According to a report by Variety, the restriction comes after West took to Twitter after facing a similar restriction on Instagram. The musician Donda rapper shared two tweets that have largely been criticized as antisemitic. The first post – where West claimed that he couldn’t be antisemitic and said he had been “toyed with” by the Jewish people – has since been deleted by Twitter for “violating the Twitter rules.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote in the now-deleted post. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” A second post, shared closely after the first, remains public on Twitter: “Who do you think created cancel culture?”

Who you think created cancel culture? — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

Earlier on October 7, West had shared a screenshot of a message, in a now-deleted post, which he had allegedly sent to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which he wrote, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war." Soon after, Instagram restricted his account and deleted the content for a violation of its policies.

Per the report, a Meta spokesperson confirmed the decision sharing that temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging are standard practice for accounts that regularly violate the social media platform’s policies. The company did not indicate which specific posts were the cause behind the restriction.

Following the backlash on Instagram, West took to Twitter calling out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his restriction from the platform and wrote, “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off Instagram You used to be my ni**a” Replying to the rapper, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

