This week is going to be dominated by Amitabh Bachchan as he turns 80 years old tomorrow, October 11. A film festival of his classic films is going on in multiple cities in PVR Cinemas and its videos have already gone viral. Meanwhile, his film Goodbye was released last Friday, October 7. Its tickets will be sold for just Rs. 80 on his birthday and this offer has also caught the attention of film goers.

BREAKING: Uunchai’s trailer launch to be held on October 18 in the presence of the cast; Amitabh Bachchan to join through video call

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan will continue to dominate the headlines next week as well. The trailer of his upcoming film, Uunchai, will be released on Tuesday, October 18 at a grand event at a multiplex in Mumbai. The actors of the film – Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika and Neena Gupta – along with director Sooraj Barjatya and co-producer Mahaveer Jain will be present at this launch event. As for Amitabh Bachchan, he’ll join the event and interact with the media through video call.

Uunchai releases on November 11 in cinemas. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sooraj Barjatya is known for making films about families. For the first time, he has made a film which celebrates friendship. It’s shot in the snow-capped regions of Nepal and it’s a story of four old-aged buddies who try to scale Mount Everest, as per reports. There’s a lot of excitement for this film as Sooraj Barjatya’s track record is incredible. The trade expects this film to be a dark horse at the box office. The trailer will give a fair idea about the film’s potential and hence, the launch event is keenly awaited.”

In October 2021, Bollywood Hungama reported that Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the role of a Nepali tourist guide in Uunchai who helps and accompanies Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa on their adventurous trip. The line producer Suraj Acharya had revealed to a newspaper that between October 4 to 9, 2021, the team of the film shot at Lukla airport, located near the Everest Base Camp. It is considered the most dangerous airport in the world.

