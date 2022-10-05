Supermodel Gigi Hadid came to Vogue fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson’s defense after the latter received a slew of insults from Kanye West as the fashion editor criticized his most recent design collection “White Lives Matter.” Kanye West, who goes by the name Ye, debuted his ‘White Lives Matter' collection which he wore at the Yeezy show in Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3.

According to Insider, in a since-deleted Instagram, West attempted to insult Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who criticised West's controversial show on Monday. West shared a now-deleted comment on his Instagram writing, "EVERYONE KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM. NOW ITS OVER. YOU'RE WELCOME." The Donda rapper also posted a now-deleted image of Karefa-Johnson with the comment, "This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye imma speak on you."

Kanye West harassing Black women again (this time Gabriella Karefa-Johnson) while desperately seeking white female validation. Boring and predictable. He’s washed pic.twitter.com/gL2Z3YUvPj — Amanda Monroe (@ImAmandaMonroe) October 4, 2022

In a second image, he ridiculed Karefa-Johnson's shoes and wrote, "I KNOOOOOOOW ANNNNA HATES THESE BOOTS," he wrote, referencing Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. Model Gigi Hadid came to Karefa-Johnson's defense in West's comments and wrote, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect.”

“You have no idea haha…If there's actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You're a bully and a joke," she wrote, according to now-deleted screenshots taken by Popcrave. Hadid later elaborated on her own Instagram story.

Gigi Hadid ending Kanye West is exactly what 2022 needed pic.twitter.com/bvRSckZlje — Midnights commentary (@tsmidnightsts10) October 4, 2022

“I was trying very hard not to give that man air time, but publicly bullying someone who criticizes your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me,” she wrote. “If you can’t take it don’t dish it. If you can’t take criticism, specially the smart, nuanced, and kind criticism that GKJ provided yesterday’s show, then don’t put work out for public consumption. This is immature bully behavior.”

Prior to West’s comments, Karefa-Johnson expressed her indignation at West’s shirts via her Instagram stories. Following the show, Karefa-Johnson took to her Instagram Stories to criticize the tees writing, "The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," she wrote. "There is no excuse. There is no art here."

She also posted a screenshot of thoughts she'd shared with a friend immediately after the show. "The danger is that, this very premise, the idea that white supremacy is in danger of extinction is what justifies mass incarceration, murder en mass, indeed even the advent of slavery," she wrote. 'The idea that blackness must be snuffed out for it will surely supersede whiteness in power and influence if given the chance...and it's so hugely irresponsible to furnish the most dangerous extremists with this kind of fictional narrative."

Later in the day, Vogue issued a statement saying, “Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

