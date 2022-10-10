Not too long ago we reported that Katrina Kaif will be seen as the ghost in the film for the first time in Phone Bhoot. We have already gotten a glimpse of the boys’ chemistry with each other on Koffee With Karan 7. Exploring such an ensemble cast for the first time, the horror comedy explores the fun side of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter take you on this hilarious ride with ghosts

Of late, Bollywood has tasted success with the horror comedy, earlier this year, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, let us tell you that the kind of comedy Phone Bhoot is featuring is quite different from the genres explored in the past. Having Katrina Kaif play the ghost is definitely fun. Fascinated by ghosts, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter set out on a journey of becoming ghostbusters and they come across the fun and pretty Katrina Kaif - a ghost who is out to there to set the ghosts 'free' so that they can attain 'moksh' (salvation). As the trio set out to clear the world of bhoots (ghosts) and let them attain salvation, their ride gets twisty with the entry of Aatmaram aka Jackie Shroff. Here, have a look at the trailer:



For the past few days, the makers of the film as well as the cast have been sharing tidbits about the film on social media. A source close to the film said, “The makers want to keep up with the audience’s anticipation at all times by coming up with some information about the film. Now they are here with the biggest and the most awaited announcement for the audience about its trailer release. The makers have finally announced that the trailer of the film will be out on October 10, 2022. Along with this announcement, the makers also released a video featuring the cast in the quirkiest manner with an extra quirky background that goes perfect for its genre of horror comedy.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4, 2022.

Also Read: “Katrina Kaif may look innocent but she is a prankster”, says her Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi; opens up about being “junior”

More Pages: PhoneBhoot Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.