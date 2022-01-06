Billie Eilish and Kanye are slated to be the headliners of the 2022 Coachella festival on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively. Swedish House Mafia is also in the mix although it is unclear whether the group is the festival’s third headliner.

According to Variety, West was the star executants at the festival in 2011 and Eilish had a breakthrough performance in 2019, becoming the youngest artist to top the Coachella bill. SHM previously performed at Coachella in 2012. The already sold out festival, is scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at its usual location of the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif. However, the alarming omicron surge and the postponement of the Grammy Awards this week have many wondering whether the festival will take place in April, or be moved, for a fifth time, to a later date.

Coachella, being North America’s largest music festival, has already sold out its 125,000 per-day tickets, the sheer logistics of more than 100,000 people traveling to and gathering at a single location create immeasurable possibilities for disease transmission.

While the original headliners of this 21st installment of the festival, first announced in January of 2020, were Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage against the Machine, the festival has been postponed due to the pandemic four times. Dates for the 21st Coachella moved first from April to October 2020, then to April 2021, and then October of that year.

Last year, Ocean moved his appearance to 2023, and Scott was removed from the bill in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy in November.

Plans for the April festival have been moving full speed ahead as the concert business began a partial return to normal activity last summer. Several major festivals, including Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud, were held without major incident, although both Travis Scott’s Astroworld in Houston and the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival were marred by tragedy. 10 people died of asphyxiation in a massive crowd surge at the former, while rapper Drakeo the Ruler was murdered at the latter in a still-unexplained incident backstage.

An announcement of confirmed performers is expected in the coming days.

