Last Updated 06.01.2022 | 1:14 PM IST

Yami Gautam starrer thriller A Thursday to directly release on Disney+Hotstar

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Cinema halls are once again shutting down due to a massive spike in COVID-19 cases making way for a third wave of the pandemic in the country. With theatres shut down in several states, filmmakers have also started postponing the release of their films. With this uncertainty, filmmakers are also looking at the exclusive release of their films on OTT Platforms. Disney+Hotstar has now acquired the exclusive release of Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday.

Yami Gautam starrer thriller A Thursday to directly release on Disney+Hotstar

According to reports, Ronnie Screwvala's thriller A Thursday starring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia will directly premiere of Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will most likely be released in the next two months. An official announcement of the same will be made soon.

Yami will be seen essaying a grey character for the first time in A Thursday. She plays the role of a fierce and endearing Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher. Earlier, talking to Bollywood Hungama about shooting for A Thursday, Yami had said, “For a film like A Thursday, which was a very intense film and I think that is something which required a lot of mental prep and a lot of it was left to the imagination; just to literally be in the moment and imagine what if this had actually happened and what would you do in that scenario. It was a very heavy film for me. I remember I used to go on the set and I used to feel very heavy in my body.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “OMG 2 is on a subject that has not been explored yet, at least not on this scale”- Yami Gautam

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

