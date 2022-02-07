South Korean actor Namgoong Min is reportedly in talks for lead role in JTBC’s upcoming webtoon-based drama Sacred Divorce.

As per a recent report by OSEN media, it was reported on February 7 that Nam Goong Min will be starring in upcoming drama Sacred Divorce (literal title).

According to Soompi, in response to the report, a representative of Nam Goong Min’s agency 935 Entertainment stated, “Nam Goong Min received an offer to star in Sacred Divorce, and he is currently reviewing the offer. It is one of the projects he received an offer for.”

The new series is based on a popular webtoon of the same title and centers around a 45-year-old divorce specialist lawyer Shin Sung Han who solves the problems of various families. The drama is slated to be released in 2023. Nam Goong Min has been offered the lead role of Shin Sung Han, who was born into a wealthy family and has led an abundant life. After encountering a decisive life event, he takes the bar exam at the age of 39 and becomes a divorce specialist lawyer.

The 43-year-old actor is currently also in talks to star in SBS’s 1000 Won Lawyer (literal title). He was previously seen in Stove League in 2020 and The Veil in 2021, for which he garnered Daesang (Grand Prize) wins two years in a row.

Also Read: The Veil actor Nam Goong Min in talks to star in upcoming drama 1000 Won Lawyer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.