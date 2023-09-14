From web to television, Kanika Mann has never shied away from exploring new mediums. The actress, who has won hearts with fiction and reality shows, is all set to weave her magic once again as the leading lady opposite actor Vishal Aditya Singh in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s latest venture, Chand Jalne Laga, produced under the banner of Swastik Productions for Colors. This show promises to be a unique love tale that will undoubtedly leave viewers spellbound.

Kanika Mann to star as the leading lady in Chand Jalne Laga

Kanika Mann recently made waves with her role in ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’, where she portrayed the character of Guddan, a young bride who defies societal norms to emerge as a strong-willed woman. Her character struck a chord with audiences across the nation, earning her a dedicated fan following.

However, Kanika has gone beyond the small screen. She ventured into the digital realm with the web series Roohaniyat, where she shared the screen with Arjun Bijlani. A source close to the actress said, “Kanika's ability to emote and connect with her audience is unparalleled, making her the perfect choice for the role. As anticipation builds for this exciting new show, Kanika's fans can hardly contain their excitement to see her shine once again.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Chand Jalne Laga is expected to feature a unique love story but further details are currently being kept under wraps.

