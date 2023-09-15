Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, known for his performances in Chak De India and Dil Chahta Hai, has died at the age of 66. The actor died on September 14 and the news was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed. His last rites will be carried out today at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon.

Rio Kapadia, Chak De India and Dil Chahta Hai actor, dies at age 66

Rio Kapadia was seen in both movies and TV shows. He worked on projects like The Big Bull, Khuda Hafiz, Agent Vinod, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Mardaani among others. On web shows, he was seen in City Of Dream, Bombay Begums, The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati, The Test Case etc. Even on TV shows, he was seen in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kutumb, Judwa Raja, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Rio Kapadia was last seen in the Prime Video series Made In Heaven season 2.

Rio Kapadia is survived by his wife Maria Farah, and kids Aman and Veer.

