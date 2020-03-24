Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.03.2020 | 5:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Kanika Kapoor’s missing friend found; tests negative for COVID-19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kanika Kapoor has been in the news ever since she shared on her social media handle that she had been tested positive for coronavirus. The Bollywood singer returned to India on March 9 from London. She landed in Mumbai and left for Lucknow from there. In Lucknow, the singer allegedly attended three parties before testing positive.

Kanika Kapoor’s missing friend found; tests negative for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor came in contact with several people during her stay at the Taj Hotel in the city and also at the parties she attended. Several politicians including Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh had to put themselves into self-quarantine after getting in contact with her. The singer also came in contact with another Mumbai-based entrepreneur friend who partied with her but has been missing from the past few days.

However, according to recent reports, her friend Ojas Desai has already tested negative for coronavirus and is under self-quarantine in Mumbai. According to reports, he was present with Kanika Kapoor at a social gathering in a city hotel and the Lucknow police had been searching for him.

On Monday, Kanika tested positive in the second screening of COVID-19. She is currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and has been kept in isolation in a private room with facilities like a toilet, patient-bed, a television, and a Gluten-free diet.

As per the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, they have been trying to locate Desai but neither do they know his current whereabouts nor do they have his exact address. The Director of the Lucknow hospital, Professor RK Dhiman, had released a statement after the 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' singer had complained of bad treatment, and said she felt ‘miserable’ there. The statement read, "Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow."

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor stayed in the Lucknow hotel the same time as the South African cricket team before testing positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

Sanya Malhotra shares how she prepped for…

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role…

Exclusive: Singer Vishal Mishra talks about…

Ekta Kapoor approached Priyanka Chopra and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification