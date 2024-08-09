comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: 2.57 minutes long trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency to be attached with the prints of John Abraham-Sharvari starrer Vedaa

BREAKING: 2.57 minutes long trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency to be attached with the prints of John Abraham-Sharvari starrer Vedaa

By Fenil Seta -

In a rare instance, as many as three big films are all set to release this Independence Day and the excitement and buzz among the audience and trade circles are quite high. And as it usually happens during festive releases, the promos of upcoming films are attached and presented to the audience on the big screen. This festive season is no exception and Bollywood Hungama has learned that the theatrical trailer of Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, will be shown along with the John Abraham-Sharvari starrer Vedaa.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Emergency is produced by Zee Studios, and they have also backed Vedaa. A large number of audiences will be watching Vedaa and the Zee team felt that this would be a great time to present the trailer of the ambitious venture to them and thus enhance the buzz for it.”

The source continued, “Accordingly, they applied for the certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Examining Committee of the CBFC passed the trailer of Emergency two days back, August 7, with a U/A certificate. The trailer is 2 minutes and 57 minutes long.”

Emergency releases on September 6 and is also directed by Kangana Ranaut. She is also one of the producers of the film and features herself in the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The other actors in the film are Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

In an interview last year with Times Now Navbharat, Kangana Ranaut said, “I would also like to say that it (Emergency) is an ode to our prime minister, who has been elected three times. It is her life story, whatever good and bad she did. A woman is representative in her own right. But to already assume that I have favoured a (political party), this is a wrong perception.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut sued for Rs 40 crores after posting morphed image of Rahul Gandhi

More Pages: Vedaa Box Office Collection

