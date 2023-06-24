Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to come together yet again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but this time the couple will be seen in a romantic avatar. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to explore romance and love with a quintessential Bollywood setup. With the release date of the musical drama nearing, we now hear that the Central Board of Film Certification has passed the film with a UA certificate.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha gets UA certificate

It is being said that Satyaprem Ki Katha received green signal from CBFC on June 13 as a film created for family viewing experience where kids are allowed to watch under parental guidance under UA certification. Furthermore, we hear that the film has the usual duration of 2 hours 26 minutes and 02 seconds, that is, 146.02 minutes to be precise.

Talking about the film, Kartik Aaryan had earlier called the film ‘special’ as he said, “Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious to us. I think in my entire career I haven’t ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which I don’t know why. “

Kiara Advani too had recalled the time when she was approached for the film, “I would like to share this with everyone, Karan (Shrikant Sharma), who wrote this script. I believe this film actually came to me before Covid. I heard this story, and I thought it was so beautiful. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we couldn't proceed with it. Suddenly, after a couple of years, there was an announcement of a film starring Kartik and produced by Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir. At that time, I didn't know that it was the same script that I had read many years ago.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated for release on June 29.

