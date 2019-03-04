Kangana Ranaut LASHES OUT at Hrithik Roshan for claiming he did not know her on personal level

Kangana Ranaut has been very upfront about her rapport with Kites and Krrish 3 co-star Hrithik Roshan. The public spat and legal battle between the two stars is known to all. A lot went down in the public eye as the two stars had very different stories about their alleged relationship. While Kangana claimed they were very together, Hrithik claimed that he did not know her on personal level besides the work sceneario. Due to ongoing battle, they chose not to speak anything about the controversy. But, Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken up on the alleged relationship.

At the India Today Conclave 2019 in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut talked about how Hrithik Roshan claimed he did not know her on a personal level. “Talking about this so-called case which never actually happened, here’s a person I have worked with in two films. He is completely denying even knowing me and getting away with it. How does that even happen?” she asked.

“It is such an absurd situation that you are in. You’re saying that you don’t know the person at all but you have worked with the same person for five years. One film took two years to make and the other took three years. How come you don’t know the person? This is absurd. Even to think that you can get away with something like that is in itself a sign of powerdrunkness,” Kangana Ranaut further said.

When asked how Kangana Ranaut would react if she were to swap places with Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar, she quipped, “He will never be where I am.”

“At that point of time, you feel really intensely about it but later on, you do not have strong emotions. I still find it absurd. How can someone just denying knowing you after working with you in two films? I would definitely think it is dumb, even if I think about it 100 years later,” she further said.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. She will be next starring in Mental Hai Kya and Panga.

