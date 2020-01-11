JNU mob attack issue is currently the most discussed topic in India where it has taken more political shape. Recently, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus to stand in solidarity with the students. Now, Kangana Ranaut, who is also busy promoting her upcoming flick Panga, reacted on the ongoing JNU issue.

She said, “Masked mob attack occurred at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently being investigated and understood that there are two sides namely JNU and ABVP in the university. I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girl’s hostel alongside boys hostel where some boys used to follow and murder anyone in broad daylight.’’

‘’One a boy jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him. I would like to say that in these gang wars and is managed by some powerful and dangerous people which leaves both the sides physically hurt and such things should not be made a national issue. Police should take some into custody and beat the hell out of them. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made a national issue because such issues don’t deserve it”, she added.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen playing the character of Jaya Nigam, who is a national level Kabaddi player who left her dream behind to settle for a regular life with the lover of her life. After leaving the sport years ago, unfulfilled aspirations till haunt Jaya who often end up kicking her husband in bed. Realization strikes the Railways ticket executive hard when she spots a kabaddi team waiting for their train at platform and no one recognizes her.

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is releasing on January 24, 2020.

