Last Updated 21.04.2020 | 1:18 PM IST

Arjun Bijlani gets teary eyed while talking to his mother, is worried about her health as her residing area has been sealed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Bijlani’s mother, Shakti Bijlani is currently living in his former residence in Malad. The area around his mother’s place has been sealed due to the Coronavirus scare and it has left the Naagin actor worried. Arjun Bijlani revealed that his mother stays with his younger brother and has to do all the chores by herself. She is a diabetic and has back issues but he can’t go to visit her due to the lockdown.

Arjun Bijlani said that it is unbelievable how we’re not able to meet our own parents and that this is the first time we’re facing any of this. He was recently talking to her and he couldn’t help but be in tears after listening to the amount of work she has been doing. He expressed his concern for her health and is feeling helpless because he can’t go meet her during these trying times. All he can do is be positive at this point and even said that he has gotten through his struggling days by staying positive.

